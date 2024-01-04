Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 442 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 171.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.77. 235,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,059. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.16 and a 200 day moving average of $196.38.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

