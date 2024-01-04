Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 46,090 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,090 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 165,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 271.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.68. 3,963,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,799. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

