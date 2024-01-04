Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 546 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,177,000 after purchasing an additional 416,818 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,517,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,596,000 after acquiring an additional 134,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $158,434,000.

BLV traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.27. The stock had a trading volume of 231,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $79.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

