Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,767,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,289,000 after buying an additional 98,591 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after purchasing an additional 58,012 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VWO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 4,714,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,158,487. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.