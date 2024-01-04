Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 986 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $131,081,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.79. 393,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,099. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.59. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.94 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

