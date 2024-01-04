BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management reduced its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. BCE’s payout ratio is 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

