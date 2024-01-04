Beacon Financial Planning Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 9.7% of Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.