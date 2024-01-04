Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $452,510.00, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.60.
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
