BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Trading Down 4.9%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 15,901 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 44,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

BeyondSpring Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeyondSpring

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and for treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

