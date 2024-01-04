Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 61 shares.The stock last traded at $785.05 and had previously closed at $798.85.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $771.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $858.24.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

