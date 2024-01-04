Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 61 shares.The stock last traded at $785.05 and had previously closed at $798.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet lowered Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Biglari Stock Performance
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million during the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
