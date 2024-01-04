BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 30th total of 349,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BioCardia

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioCardia by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in BioCardia by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

BioCardia Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ BCDA opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.96. BioCardia has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,197.72% and a negative return on equity of 645.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

Featured Articles

