Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 26,220 shares.The stock last traded at $13.10 and had previously closed at $13.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $830.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 million. Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

