Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 65.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Biogen by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in shares of Biogen by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $263.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $241.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

