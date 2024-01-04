Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.95

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.95 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.95.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.
About Bitcoin Group
Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bitcoin Group
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.