BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 9,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $5,689,420 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,546,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after purchasing an additional 826,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after purchasing an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

