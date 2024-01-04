BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) PT Lowered to $65.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.76. 130,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.69. BlackLine has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $150.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,572 shares of company stock valued at $345,627 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

