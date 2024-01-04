BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Down 1.8 %

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.59. BlackRock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $60,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 24.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

