BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.70.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Core Bond Trust
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Core Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.