BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 50.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,345,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth about $993,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

