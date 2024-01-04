BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0839 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.45 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 537,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,468,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after acquiring an additional 265,907 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,867,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,305,000 after acquiring an additional 207,704 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 240,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 55,929 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

