BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BOE stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $10.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after buying an additional 18,697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

