BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Plans Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.