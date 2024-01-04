BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Declares $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,524,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,148 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 622,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 193,516 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

