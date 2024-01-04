BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BGY opened at $5.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $5.66.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.