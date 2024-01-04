BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $16.45.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,269,619.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,780,920 shares of company stock worth $73,694,076 over the last ninety days.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
