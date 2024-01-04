BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:ECAT)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ECAT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 114,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $1,846,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,269,619.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,780,920 shares of company stock worth $73,694,076 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,036 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 136,602 shares during the period.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

