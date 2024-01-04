BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Announces $0.12 Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT opened at $12.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

