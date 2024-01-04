BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $43.95.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.