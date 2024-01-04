BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $41.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $43.95.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.
