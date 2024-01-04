BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $791.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,046. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $700.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $771.54.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

