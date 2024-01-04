BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BKT opened at $12.24 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 29.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 167,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 556.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 627,209 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,445,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

