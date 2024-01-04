BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:BKT)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE:BKT opened at $12.24 on Thursday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70.
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
