BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Performance
BLW opened at $13.95 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.