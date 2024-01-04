BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BLW opened at $13.95 on Thursday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,474 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

