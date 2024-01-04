BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLW. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 52.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter worth $237,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,805,000 after purchasing an additional 117,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.