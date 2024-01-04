BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1079 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BLW stock opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.13.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.
