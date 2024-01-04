BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1237 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIT stock opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 489,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 30,332 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 413,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 19,741 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

