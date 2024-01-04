Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0518 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCX opened at $8.98 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,437,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 107,368 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.