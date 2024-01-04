BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
