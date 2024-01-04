BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BST)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $35.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 26,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

