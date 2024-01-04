BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

