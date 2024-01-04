BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declares $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Down 0.9 %
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 dividend stocks that insiders are buying
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 ways to trade options if you believe a stock will fall lower
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 mid-cap stocks that analysts love heading into earnings season
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.