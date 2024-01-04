BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:BST opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after purchasing an additional 68,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 628,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,254,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,595,000 after buying an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

