BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.25 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:BST opened at $32.92 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
