Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lowered by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $5,597,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,106,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $654,292,000 after acquiring an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,675,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,925,000 after buying an additional 1,649,486 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BX traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $123.14. 651,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,557. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.45%.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.68.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

