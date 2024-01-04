BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $431.64. The stock had a trading volume of 868,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,061. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $348.06 and a 52 week high of $438.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

