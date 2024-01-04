BLB&B Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,661 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,661 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,273 shares of company stock worth $2,112,723. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.87. 206,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,066. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.70 and a 1 year high of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

