BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 78,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 263,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 190,947 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,199,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $173,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $862,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,691.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,285 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,368 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.17. The stock had a trading volume of 158,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,886. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $54.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IONS. Bank of America raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

