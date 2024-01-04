BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,275,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,820 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $99,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.19. 2,043,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,391,176. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

