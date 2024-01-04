BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 43.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 225.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 84,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 58,360 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $57.95. The company had a trading volume of 419,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.44. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

