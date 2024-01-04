BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,412,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Stryker by 28.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 45,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

Stryker stock traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $296.81. The company had a trading volume of 117,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,487. The stock has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $248.20 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average of $285.31.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

