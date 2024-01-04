BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 445,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,562 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.0% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,507. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

