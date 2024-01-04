BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $6.24 Million Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.15. The company had a trading volume of 69,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,329. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.91 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

