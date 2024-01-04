BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.96. 1,942,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,768,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200 day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.49. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

