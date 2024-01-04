BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,847,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,355,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508,063 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,253,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,585,000 after buying an additional 3,315,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,419,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. The stock had a trading volume of 612,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,635. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $1.3568 per share. This represents a $16.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

