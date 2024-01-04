BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 120,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 269,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 25.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.78. 430,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $99.71. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. HSBC began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

