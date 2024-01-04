BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason P. Wells bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.91 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 55,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,119.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,413,040. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

CNP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.36. 479,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,638,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.40. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.