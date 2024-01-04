BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 72,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 251,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $286.83. 336,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.10. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

