BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 3,167 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,167 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 6,393.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.20. The stock had a trading volume of 276,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,782. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.12. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,644,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,598,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 67,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $3,261,314.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,526,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,653,450.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

